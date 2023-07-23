SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 11,571 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.11. 6,923,149 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

