Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. On average, analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

