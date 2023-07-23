Short Interest in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW) Expands By 6.1%

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGVCW. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $84,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGVCW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

