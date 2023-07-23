Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Drops By 9.6%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS KHRNF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.