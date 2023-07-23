Shentu (CTK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $57.11 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,509,144 coins and its circulating supply is 92,737,401 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars.

