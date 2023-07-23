Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,750 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.92) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($34.32) to GBX 2,405 ($31.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.23) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.96) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,002.30 ($39.26).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,418 ($31.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,334.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,387.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,002.50 ($26.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($34.17).

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,945.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.