Security Financial Services INC. Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,629. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

