Security Financial Services INC. Sells 22,174 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,174 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,306. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

