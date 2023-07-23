Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 806 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,667. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

