Security Financial Services INC. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after acquiring an additional 750,331 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

ORCL stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,159,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,263. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $319.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

