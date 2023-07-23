Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.17. 659,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.58. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $251.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

