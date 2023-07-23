Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,939. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.