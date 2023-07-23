Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 2,828 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,104. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

