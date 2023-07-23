Scorpio Tankers Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

STNG opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

