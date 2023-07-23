Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.