Schubert & Co Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schubert & Co increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $17.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $693.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $714.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.96.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.70.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

