Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.