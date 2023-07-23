Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SLB opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.