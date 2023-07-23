Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

