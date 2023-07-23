Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $69.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.64.

NYSE ELS opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

