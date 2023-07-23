Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys 5,255 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 1.3% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.56% of Liberty Broadband worth $67,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. 1,051,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,221. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

