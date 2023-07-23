Rossmore Private Capital Sells 589 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

