Rossmore Private Capital Sells 2,500 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

