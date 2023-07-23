Rossmore Private Capital Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TD opened at $65.26 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

