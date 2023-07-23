Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP stock opened at $499.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.52. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

