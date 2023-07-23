Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.36-$16.50 EPS.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $499.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $506.58.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

