Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ROP opened at $499.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.52.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.58.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.