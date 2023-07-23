RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RLI opened at $138.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.20. RLI has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,847,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.