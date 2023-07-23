Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $19,595.33 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017002 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.56 or 1.00000351 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00166377 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,103.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

