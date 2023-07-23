RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.03. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

