Reviewing Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) & Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) and Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Secure Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tomra Systems ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Secure Energy Services and Tomra Systems ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Tomra Systems ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $0.47 10.76 Tomra Systems ASA N/A N/A N/A $2.46 6.53

This table compares Secure Energy Services and Tomra Systems ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tomra Systems ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secure Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Secure Energy Services and Tomra Systems ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secure Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tomra Systems ASA 1 2 1 0 2.00

Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $9.61, indicating a potential upside of 91.76%. Tomra Systems ASA has a consensus target price of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,164.01%. Given Tomra Systems ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tomra Systems ASA is more favorable than Secure Energy Services.

Dividends

Secure Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tomra Systems ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Secure Energy Services pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tomra Systems ASA pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Secure Energy Services beats Tomra Systems ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of owned, operated, and marketed industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and transfer facilities, and environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation, demolition and decommissioning, emergency response, and metal recycling services. This segment also offers fluid management for drilling, completion, and production operations; drilling fluid services; chemical solutions; and equipment rental services. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems. This segment is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers. The TOMRA Recycling segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of sorting and processing technology for waste management companies or plant builders. This segment offers sorting systems for waste and metal material streams; and ore sorting systems for mining companies. The TOMRA Food segment is involved in the development, production, sale, and service of sorting and processing technology, including sensor-based sorting solutions and integrated post-harvest solutions to detect and eject unwanted materials from manufacturing and processing lines for fresh and processed food industries. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

