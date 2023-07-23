Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FULT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,439.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

