Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.59 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Request has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.59 million and approximately $536,472.84 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,974.30 or 1.00001930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07717017 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $298,434.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

