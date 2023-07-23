Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.71 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $37.71 million and $1.69 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002883 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.