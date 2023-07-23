Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $24.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radian Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

