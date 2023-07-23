Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $560.26

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.26 and approximately $9.07 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,124.05 or 1.00020058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.