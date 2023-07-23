Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.24 and $9.07 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,865.85 or 1.00021795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.