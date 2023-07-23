Qtum Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Qtum has a total market cap of $283.37 million and approximately $37.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00009071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.74 or 0.06256234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,749,543 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.