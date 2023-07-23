Qtum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.04 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $289.62 million and approximately $30.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.85 or 0.06286315 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,750,440 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.