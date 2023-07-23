Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Decreased by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 138,385 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

