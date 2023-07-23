Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Issued By B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

EDR opened at C$4.70 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$899.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.58.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of C$75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.40 million.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.44, for a total transaction of C$707,200.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

