PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815,094. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

