PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.40. 67,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,342. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

