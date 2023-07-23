PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SJT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 881,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,376. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,239.75% and a net margin of 98.58%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0102 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.