PRW Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 148.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.13. 2,418,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

