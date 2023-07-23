PRW Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 455,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,034,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,031. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.