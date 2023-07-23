PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,789 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after buying an additional 958,208 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,982,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,001,994. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

