PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.16.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.61. 2,835,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,455. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.