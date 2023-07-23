Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PROV opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

