ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $8.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

PBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 0.9 %

PBSFY stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

(Get Free Report

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.