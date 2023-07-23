ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $8.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.96.
PBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 0.9 %
PBSFY stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.